Temple ISD, a district whose residential population has grown unevenly since the 2010 U.S. Census, could finalize the realigning of its single-trustee boundaries on Tuesday.
In November, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, Temple ISD’s legal counsel, had reported that the district’s residential population rose to 57,910.
Although the maximum deviation between an entity’s highest- and lowest-populated districts should be 10% according to redistricting criteria, Gunnar Seaquist — an attorney with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP — has repeatedly highlighted how Temple ISD’s current deviation registers around 71%.
“So we had some rebalancing to do,” he said during a meeting in December.
That rebalancing requires relocating some residents in District 7’s current boundaries into Districts 1, 4 and 5, according to the Austin-based law firm.
Under “Illustrative Plan B” the current redistricting plan, there would be 8,255 residents in District 1, 8,376 residents in District 2, 8,614 residents in District 3, 8,107 residents in District 4, 8,092 residents in District 5, 8,201 residents in District 6 and 8,265 residents in District 7 — a deviation of 6.3% between the highest and lowest populated districts.
“This wasn’t a process of trying to make any monumental changes in the district,” Seaquist said. “What we’ve tried to do is start from the current existing map that the district has and make the changes needed to rebalance that population … while trying to model as much as we can based on where you are right now with your district.”
In a Dec. 27 letter to Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey, Gunnar attached a memo noting how his firm complied with nine redistricting criteria — which included avoiding splitting neighborhoods, avoiding splitting county election precincts and avoiding racial gerrymandering — when developing their plan.
“Plan B avoids to the extent feasible fracturing identified minority communities or packing minority voters,” the memo said. “Furthermore, Plan B protects minority representation in the individual trustee districts, preserving existing minority-majority coalition districts in Districts 1 and 2. Plan B does not appear to be either retrogressive or dilutive in a manner that denies protected minority or language-class voters an equal opportunity to participate in electoral politics or elect their candidates of choice.”
Although this plan will be presented to the school board for final adoption on Tuesday, additional changes could still be requested by trustees it is approved.