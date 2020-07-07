A Temple shelter aimed at housing abandoned or endangered children is moving forward after a failed first attempt.
After denying a permit for the location of a new social services shelter in March, the Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the center’s newly proposed location last week. The new Peace of Mind Youth Shelter will help provide temporary shelter for children between the ages of 6 and 17 while a permanent home is arranged.
Shelter owner Tina Carroll said she was persistent in finding a space for the shelter because she has seen a need for it in the community. The shelter would be located at 6565 Pegasus Drive in north Temple.
“I have been doing this for over 13 years,” Carroll said. “I opened my home back up just recently because there are so many children in the system and this is my passion, making a positive impact on their lives.”
If approved on a second reading, the proposed shelter would need to make changes to the structure so it meets the city’s requirements before it would be allowed to open.
The proposed shelter previously was unanimously declined by the Council during its March 19 meeting as its location at 307 W. Ave. G did not comply with many city codes governing such shelters.
Both the owner and the city since worked to find a new location for the shelter that better fits with the city’s ordinances.
While the new location now violates fewer of the city’s codes, the permit being requested will include some waivers for lingering compliance problems. These waivers will be for the length of occupancy for residents and the number of residents able to stay in the facility.
“Staff recommended against (the previous location) because it basically didn’t meet any of the distance requirements,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said. “So we worked with Ms. Carroll to find a location that we could support, and here (the plan is), so staff is recommending approval of the shelter at this location.”
The shelter hopes to house up to 40 children in the facility, with staff rotating in shifts, though the occupancy will need to be decided by the fire marshal.
City Council members were concerned about children not attending school while at the shelter, due to their short stays, until they found out that the shelter would provide homeschooling.
Carroll said she is happy to have the extra space at the new 1.99 acre location since it will allow the children staying there to have room to play. She said she has plans to build a basketball court and playground to make their short stay at the facility enjoyable.
Carroll said there are improvements to be made to the lot “because it is a lot of land and the kids can be free.”
“My plan is to build a playground for the children and a basketball court, just giving them a peace of mind,” she said. “Even though it is just short-term, until they find a stable home, (I want to) keep them safe.”
The council will vote on the second reading of the shelter during its July 16 meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.