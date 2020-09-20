Temple and Belton independent school districts are offering free or reduced price meals through the National School Lunch Program, after summer feeding programs concluded at the end of August.
Ian Vestal, director of school nutrition for Temple ISD, said his district served 81,254 meals from March 16 to Aug. 31 — a figure that was 87,126 for Belton ISD. He noted how about a third of those meals were lunches.
“At the time, we were able to operate a summer food service program, which offered free meals through Aug. 31,” he said.
Vestal said Temple ISD has since transitioned to offering free or reduced price meals through the National School Lunch Program.
In May, the school board voted to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program — a service that will provide Temple ISD students and early childhood students with free breakfast and lunch next academic year regardless of socioeconomic status.
The provision provided schools with high percentages of students from low-income families the opportunity to waive the cost of meals on campus.
“Since all elementary campuses now qualify, the administration is much more comfortable with participating in this program at the elementary schools — there will not be a ‘fairness’ issue of some children eating free at one school while children of the same age would not have that opportunity at another campus,” Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram in May.
Although this program does not apply to secondary campuses, Vestal said there are many students in Temple ISD taking advantage of the National School Lunch Program’s free and reduced price meals — an opportunity he is happy his district is able to offer.
“It feels great. First and foremost, we want to provide an education but it feels good because a large portion of our students do fall under the free and reduced status,” he said. “We’re actually able to provide them with breakfast and lunch when they might not be getting it in another setting.”
Vestal highlighted how Temple ISD had served a total of 39,294 meals through Thursday — of that number 31,896 meals were free and reduced price meals. He added how about 93 percent of the 31,896 meals served through the National School Lunch Program were free.
Belton ISD also has transitioned to providing eligible students free or reduced price meals, spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
“Students, who qualify for free or reduced price meals on all BISD campuses, are still able to receive a free or reduced price meal,” she told the Telegram. “Five of our campuses qualify to have all of its students receive free or reduced price meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. Additionally, at-home learners are still able to receive grab-and-go meals at the meal price they qualify for.”