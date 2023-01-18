Rebecca Grant never expected to experience homelessness following the onset of COVID-19 in Bell County.
However, the Temple resident quickly discovered a helping hand in Family Promise of East Bell County — a nonprofit organization that has served the surrounding community for nearly two decades.
“My daughter and I were in a place where we needed to have a safe environment,” Grant said. “We came to their doors and everyone became a part of my family. They helped us get back on our feet and restored my hope.”
The guest shelter program played a vital role in that success.
“While in the guest shelter, parents and staff work together on six major needs: addressing the trauma of homelessness and past experiences, ensuring that children are in school/childcare, gaining reliable transportation, attaining full-time employment, achieving financial stability, and acquiring safe, sustainable housing,” Family Promise of East Bell County said in an impact statement posted to its website.
On Wednesday, Grant and a handful of Family Promise of East Bell County representatives participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly-opened Promise House — a $1.3 million facility that has more than doubled the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity. Approximately 75 Temple-area residents were in attendance.
“They did things for us that I never thought a community would do,” Grant, who now works with Interim HealthCare of Temple, said. “So I am just so excited about this place for our families y’all. This is a big deal.”
The 6,500-square-foot facility at 1411 E. Ave. N in Temple — situated on two acres that the city of Temple donated in January 2021 — features seven furnished bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and a back patio space.
“Family Promise has been such a great success for so many folks, but the Promise House was a great opportunity for all of Bell County to say, ‘Look, these are our neighbors. We need to do the right thing for them and help them out more,’” Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, told the Telegram. “We knew it was going to be great but to walk in and see how beautiful it is, how nice it is and how well equipped it is was a really beautiful feeling.”
Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, emphasized how its guest families, who were relocated from existing shelter locations and into the new Promise House earlier this month, shared that appreciation.
“We’re coming up on two weeks of actually operating with families in the building and I actually had the opportunity to stay overnight and volunteer a couple of Sundays ago,” he said. “One of the moms here said multiple times, ‘This place is so peaceful and it just gives me a chance to take a breath.’”
Future developments at the site will include a playground and a basketball/pickleball court for children and eight transitional homes — improvements that are currently projected to total approximately $1.5 million.
“Phase II includes four new (duplexes) on the second half of the campus, providing eight transitional housing units for guest families,” Family Promise of East Bell County said in a statement. “When a guest family in the Promise House achieves all of their goals, with exception of acquiring safe, sustainable housing, guest families can move into one of the transitional housing units.”
These units, which will allow the nonprofit organization to serve 15 families from one location, will be approximately 900 square feet each and could be completed as early as 2024.
“This is an interim step for families before moving into their own long-term housing elsewhere in the community,” Family Promise of East Bell County said.
Families in need of assistance can inquire by calling 254-773-9980 or by going online at familypromisebellcounty.org. The website also has information about how people may donate to the nonprofit organization.