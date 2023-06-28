Belton ISD announced the hire of two new secondary school principals on Tuesday.
Claudia Knox — who has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree in administrative education — will serve as principal at Belton High School, while James Larremore III — who has a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University Commerce — will serve as principal at South Belton Middle School.
“With an extensive background in education and a passion for fostering student success, Claudia Knox has been a central part of the BHS family for more than a decade. She is deeply committed to serving the entire BHS community and ensuring each and every student achieves the highest levels of success,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.
Knox, who has 27 years of experience in education, has previously served as a longtime assistant principal at Belton High School and taught at Tarver Elementary and Lake Belton High School.
“Before coming to BISD in 2004, Knox was a fourth-grade teacher in Killeen ISD,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Candice Griffin said in a news release.
Larremore, meanwhile, has previously served as a principal, assistant principal, associate principal, and teacher during his tenure in the Jarrell, Leander and Wimberly independent school districts. He has 16 years of experience in education.
“Throughout his career, James Larremore III has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to student-centered learning, cultivating a positive school culture that engages parents in the educational process and a supportive environment for students, teachers, and families alike,” Smith said.
Belton ISD stakeholders are excited to see the pair step into their respective roles.
“I had the honor of serving on a hiring committee where I was able to interview these two individuals,” Julie Mck Bog said in a Facebook post. “Blown away by both of them. Congratulations principals Knox and Larremore.”