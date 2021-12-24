Belton Police officers are returning to a more traditional Texas lawman look — complete with a brand new Stetson.
Black felt Stetson hats will compliment the Belton Police Department’s dark-colored officer uniforms during the fall and winter, thanks to a local nonprofit.
The Belton Police Foundation, in a partnership with Cochran, Blair & Potts department store, presented all officers in the agency with the dapper Western hats to wear while on duty during fall and winter.
“The foundation authorized about $250 for the hat, box and cleaning brush,” Candice Griffin, Belton Police spokeswoman, said. “The foundation started presenting these at promotional ceremonies and then got them to the rest of the staff.”
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis approved the hats for optional use with their uniform while on duty, Griffin said.
A social media post from the foundation said the hats were funded with donations.
“Generous donations and money raised through fundraising help make projects like this happen,” the post said. “If you would like to partner with Belton Police Foundation to make a difference in officers’ lives, consider becoming an Honorary Member by donating.”
The Belton Police Foundation is a 501c nonprofit organization that raises funds throughout the year to develop, promote and improve the partnership between the police department and the community, according to their mission statement.