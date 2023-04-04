Students enrolled in the construction technology program at Temple High School are building a tiny house that will feature a kitchen, small bathroom and livable space — a project that began in 2021 after the Temple Education Foundation awarded $5,000 through an innovative teaching grant.
“My students and I were discussing home ownership, and we ended up on the topic of tiny houses and I thought it’d be really cool if we built one someday,” Stephen Bishop, a career and technical education instructor, told the Telegram in 2021. “So for their final exam I had them pitch me and Denise Ayres, the CTE director, different blueprints that they found on the internet.”
Although the project has been repeatedly delayed by supply-chain issues, he emphasized how the house on wheels is a learning activity at its core.
“It took us a while to get windows and now we are waiting on roofing materials,” Bishop said in a news release on Tuesday. “So we had to learn about some of those issues. Our kids have also learned about management because we have students leading other groups of students.”
More than 200 students, including both lower- and upper-classmen, have worked on the project to date.
“We have to learn about materials and costs and timelines that will also help with the skills we have learned,” Jose Lopez, a Temple High School senior, said. “It has been a really great experience and I have gotten to learn the principles of framing and a lot of skills. That has really motivated me to want to go into my own home building business after high school.”
Several of his classmates agreed.
“It has been a process to come together as a team even while we are learning the skills,” Josh Donoso, a fellow Temple High School senior, said. “We all have different perspectives and different strengths and we all work together to help each other learn and improve. It has been such a great experience to watch this idea come together to the point where it is now and it is rewarding to have been a part of this project.”
The tiny house project — which is being built on a 20-by-9½-foot trailer that was purchased out of Idaho — also has provided the students multiple opportunities to connect with industry professionals from across Central Texas.
“Volunteers have come in to teach the class about everything from plumbing, to siding, to spray foam insulation applications to roofing,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “Those volunteers have donated more than just their time, in several instances, they have also donated materials to assist in the construction and guarantee that students are working with professional grade products.”
These businesses and organizations include the Temple Education Foundation, Temple Area Builders Association, Kiella Builders, Lengefeld Lumber Company, Acme Brick, Mac Metals, Polywall, Incharge Electrical, Saverse Plumbing, Tri-Supply Windows, Gulfwest Solutions Spray Foam, Weatherization Partners, LTD, Elite Metals and Moore Air, according to Temple ISD.
“There have been so many organizations and companies that have helped us and been so generous to us during this project,” Bishop said. “We have been very fortunate to have access to some of the materials we have had the opportunity to work with thanks to donations of time, money or products.”
Once the tiny house is complete, there are plans to either auction it off or sell it.