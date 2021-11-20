BELTON — A yellow brick road symbolized the way home during a Wizard of Oz-themed adoption event Friday morning at Bell County 146th Judicial District Court.
Ten families adopted a total of 21 children during the Bell County Adoption Day.
“Families do not have to match by race, ethnicity or even blood if their hearts all share the same love and special moments like any other family would,” Jennifer Blatcher, Child Protective Services adoption supervisor, said. “Adoption can mean different things to different people. What we hope to show on Adoption Day is the unity and joy the families who have made the decision to adopt feel.”
One of the families that heeded the call to adopt was the Perea family of Killeen. Francisco Perea wanted 18 children, and his wife, Lesa, wanted 10. The couple has adopted six children, including three on Friday, and now has a total of 14 children.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids that didn’t have any parents,” Francisco Perea said. “We encourage all people to adopt if they can.”
Lesa Perea said she comes from a family of 17 children, and she always knew she would have a large family of her own.
“We love children, and we wanted a big family,” she said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t have a large family of our own. We had three children. It just amazes the things that you learn from all the kids as they grow.”
The Pereas were accompanied by about 21 people, all wearing matching white outfits.
“We have a large support system,” Lesa said. “It takes a village, and we have our own.”
Lesa said they cannot adopt any more children but will raise their children to share their love with others needing a home.
“We’re not adopted. We had our family,” she said. “We’re raising our kids to adopt when they get older.”
Mark Wilson, Texas Department of Families and Protection Services media relation specialist, said 2,902 children were waiting to be adopted.
“Of the children available for adoption statewide, 61% are older children and teens (ages 10-17), 21% are African-American, 44% are Hispanic and 28% percent are Anglo,” he said. “Texas continues its search for adoptive parents who are willing to open their hearts and homes for children of all ages — from newborn babies to teenagers. Some of these children have special medical, physical, or emotional needs, but their biggest need is that of a loving, forever home.”
Holly Benningfield, Child Protective Services adoption director, said the adoption event was held remotely last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is a celebration and consummation of adoption for children that have been made legally free,” she said. “It’s a great day to celebrate adoption as well as raise awareness about the need for more foster and adoptive families. There’s no greater honor than being a parent. There is a really great need for foster and adoptive homes in Texas. It’s a great calling.”