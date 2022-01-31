A Belton man was arrested Friday after police said he shot at a vehicle driving down Interstate 35 Thursday night.
Manuel Tovar, 24, was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at about 11:08 p.m. Friday.
Belton Police Department officers were dispatched to Spring Street for a shots-fired call, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
“An additional call of a truck and trailer traveling southbound on IH-35 being shot was dispatched,” he said. “The operator of the truck witnessed the muzzle flash and heard several shots to the west of the roadway as he passed.”
The scene was processed for evidence by police.
Romer said the investigation led them to Tovar as the alleged shooter. He was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Bell County Jail. An immigration violation was added to Tovar’s jail charges on Sunday.
Another I-35 shooting in Belton remains unsolved.
In September, Antonio Alvidrez died after he was shot while driving on I-35 and crashed near a bridge into the Lampasas River. Investigators at the time said Alvidrez’s SUV had several bullet holes in it. No suspects have been arrested in that case.
Romer said there is no evidence linking Tovar to Alvidrez’s shooting.