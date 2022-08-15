Dark clouds drifted over Lake Belton briefly Sunday afternoon, teasing possible relief to the downward spiral of Central Texas lakes.
Extreme drought conditions are taking a toll on Bell County’s two lakes, which are still mostly full but the levels are dropping daily — especially after weeks of triple-digit temperatures.
Lake Belton was 78.4% full Sunday while Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the site of a weekend grass fire, is 78.7% full, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Conditions are worse for some Central Texas lakes. Lake Georgetown, which receives some water from Stillhouse, is 55% full while to the north, Lake Waco is at 65% full, driving demand for conservation.
Lake Proctor — further upstream on the Leon River about 100 miles from Lake Belton — is 53.6% full and currently under Stage 2 drought warning conservation efforts. The Brazos River Authority issued the warning for the Comanche County reservoir on Aug. 4.
Lake Granger in northeastern Williamson County is faring well in the drought at 83% full, water data shows.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows extreme drought conditions affecting the eastern part of the Bell County while exceptional drought conditions are present in the western portion.
The lingering drought has led to elevated fire danger across Texas as firefighters from local agencies have stayed busy with frequent wildfires.
Bell County remains under a burn ban, along with 223 other Texas counties.
Firefighters from several agencies — including Texas A&M Forest Service — contained the 15-acre Pawnee fire that started Friday evening on Broken Arrow Road off of Fuller Lane near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
A 60-acre fire in Williamson County southeast of Lake Granger was 100% contained Sunday, the forest service said. The blaze was one of three fires that local and state agencies were battling east of Austin.
Rain chances
Although some clouds were seen over the Temple-Belton area Sunday, weather radar showed no significant storm systems developed over Central Texas.
Some rain was recorded in Bell County on Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes told FME News Service that its effect is probably “negligible.”
Killeen received just over a quarter of an inch of rain while just .02 of an inch was recorded at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
“It would take a lot of rain to really make a dent in this drought,” Barnes said. “And probably over a longer period, too.”
The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies today with a high expected to be 98 degrees with a low of 76. Temperatures will be in the triple digits with a high of 100 degrees on Tuesday and 102 on Wednesday.
Bell County has a 20% chance of rain Wednesday night but that increases to 50% as thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Water conservation
Many Central Texas municipalities in the county already have asked residents to participate in voluntary water conservation measures.
Since water to Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood comes from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, basic conditions under which a mandatory order might be given would be triggered by the Brazos River Authority, the state agency that monitors surface water in Central Texas.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID No. 1, has said that Brazos River Authority is currently at Stage 1 of its water conservation plan. This means that the river authority has called for a voluntary 5% reduction of water usage.
Garrett told FME News Service he believes Stage 2 for the area could happen by the end of the summer, which would call for a 10% reduction. In the event of the river authority upgrading to the next stage, Garrett said the water district would call for customer cities to implement whatever stage of their plans would result in a 10% reduction.
One of the trigger mechanisms for a stage upgrade is lake levels, Garrett said.
As of Sunday, the elevation of Lake Belton was reported to be 585.69 feet above sea level, 8.31 feet below normal, water data showed. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 613.69 feet above sea level, also 8.31 below normal elevation.
Belton usage
The city of Belton has called on residents to adjust their water irrigation schedules to avoid potential drops in pressure during peak usage.
Water consumption in Belton reached recent record levels, exceeding the 6 million gallons of water threshold twice this year.
Residents are asked to follow Stage 1 drought restrictions, which would limit irrigation between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number, and on Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.
Temple guidance
The city of Temple has not implemented any measures beyond what current conservation guidance, but officials said that could change if the Brazos River Authority moves to Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan — a shift from a drought watch to a drought warning.
Spokesman Alex Gibbs has said the city of Temple could issue a water shortage declaration if some sort of catastrophic failure occurs.
“The city of Temple gets its water from Lake Belton and the Public Works Department pays close attention to this reservoir’s level,” Gibbs previously told the Telegram “While Lake Belton is lower than we would like, it is not low enough for alarm.”
Other entities
Killeen is under voluntary water restrictions, but will notify the public if conditions call for changes, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said. The city has a drought contingency and water conservation plan in place.
Nolanville, which also is under Stage 1 conservation, asks residents in even-numbered addresses to irrigate their lawns between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and Thursdays. Residents in odd-numbered addresses can irrigate between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Some area water suppliers, including the Bell-Milam-Falls-Water Supply Corp., also implemented Stage 1 water conservation guidelines for is customers.