A man with two outstanding warrants is a suspect in multiple stolen vehicle and theft cases, as well as several cases of burglary of a building.
Justin Cole Vasta, 37, is the suspect sought by the Temple Police Department, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Vasta, a suspect in multiple unauthorized use of a motor vehicle cases, as well as several burglary of a building and theft cases.
“Vasta has two active warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The warrants were issued on Feb. 12, 2020, and July 16, 2020,” spokesman Cody Weems said.
“He is suspected of being involved in nine cases of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two cases of burglary of a building within the past five months. These occurred at various locations throughout North and West Temple,” Weems said.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Vasta or knows his location to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for Android or IOS and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
