Temple ISD’s Jefferson Elementary School will establish a state-of-the-art sensory motor lab and simulated home environment after the Texas Education Agency awarded the campus an Innovation Services for Students with Autism grant worth $422,500 — additions that administrators noted will help teach daily living skills.
“The grant will fund the design, development and equipping of the multisensory room and the simulated home environment classroom,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “It will also help pay for professional development of staff, paraprofessionals and administrators working with the program. That additional training will allow Jefferson’s program to collaborate with students and programs at the middle schools and high school.”
The simulated home environment — a space that Temple ISD claims is the first of its kind in the United States — will feature a simulated kitchen, bedroom, laundry room and living area, and is expected to serve approximately 120 students, according to Temple ISD.
“We were very excited to find out that we received the grant and it was a big day here,” Pamela Demny, Jefferson Elementary School’s principal, said. “We look at this grant as a way to support the community, as well as our students. The more we can develop our student’s skills, the more likely they are to become a part of the community.”
She is hopeful that the program will grow each year.
“As this program grows, we hope the community sees the importance of making sure everyone is included and there is a place for everybody,” Demny said. “Schools and parents also need to work closely together, and this will give our parents another way to ask some questions and ask for some support.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott congratulated the team at Jefferson Elementary for a successful grant proposal.
“I am very proud of our administrators and staff for searching out ways to fund innovative programs and learning opportunities for our students,” he said. “TISD works hard to identify ways to educate and serve the students in all of our special programs and receiving this grant is another example of the way our people come together to make those opportunities happen.”