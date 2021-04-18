More than 110 years on the job is a long time — even for a brick. But after keeping a downtown road mud free since 1909, some 28,000 Thurber reds have found new work at Treno Pizzeria & Taproom.
Thurber isn’t a name most Central Texans are familiar with, but in the early 1900s it played a huge role in civilizing the wild railroad town of Temple.
Temple was founded in 1881, but in the early days it was seldom referred to by its proper name. Instead, town settlers called their new home Mud Town and Tanglefoot. Temple sits on rich black land that becomes sticky mud with a decent rain. It could be difficult to just cross the street after a shower or downpour, and pulling a wagon or even riding a horse on the roads was near impossible. Automobiles, still in their infancy, also were using the roads when they were dry and passable.
City fathers knew the day of the automobile was coming, and they needed to be ready. Plus, they desperately wanted to rid the city of its tacky nicknames.
It was time to pave the roads to the future.
City leaders were ready, and so were the landowners. According to an article in the Temple Times, an overwhelming majority of Temple residents voted in August 1909 to increase property taxes in order to pave 22 blocks of the central business district.
The contract for the project was awarded to the Ockander Brothers of Waco, and on Oct. 7 a parade drawing more than 30,000 people attended a Jubilee Day parade on the dirt streets of downtown Temple.
Texas placed high tariffs on bricks imported from other states, so the city of Temple searched for Texas products to use in the paving project.
A new brick company was just getting started in Erath County near the town of Thurber, about 110 miles northwest of Temple. Thurber was known for coal production, and the town boomed with the start of a brick industry. It quickly became the largest city between Fort Worth and El Paso — and that’s a lot of Texas.
The plant covered five acres, produced 80,000 bricks a day and employed more than 800 people. Thurber bricks paved the city streets of Temple, and projects such as Congress Avenue in Austin, the stockyards in Fort Worth and the seawall in Galveston — pretty iconic stuff.
In 2019, about 110 years after the bricks were used to pave downtown roads, the city of Temple began construction on South 1st Street between Central Avenue and Avenue B to widen sidewalks and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Thurber bricks were removed from the street and were to be hauled to a construction material landfill.
Part of the construction took place in front of the building that now houses Trenos, and Bruce Bates, one of the building’s owners, took an interest in the bricks.
“The bricks were in good condition, and Dad wanted to save them,” said Jacob Bates, Bruce’s son and co-owner of Treno’s and Bird Creek Burgers. “He talked to Shane Schneider of R.T. Schneider Construction and came up with a plan. The bricks were piled up behind the building.”
A six-month project began in October 2019 to clean the bricks with a hammer chisel and start construction on a wall around Treno’s outdoor dining area, playground and stage.
“Dad saw the beauty in those 9-pound bricks,” Jacob said. “They fit nicely with the building’s decor and provided a privacy fence for our outdoor areas. That wall will be there forever.”