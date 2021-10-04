A Temple man who taught at a Georgetown middle school was reportedly caught in the act of sexually abusing a young girl, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cory Bounds, 35, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, charged with indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.
The teacher was arrested Sept. 25 after officers were called at 12:18 a.m. to the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive in Temple.
“The caller advised an 11-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by a known male subject identified as 35-year-old Cory Bounds,” Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The caller went into a bedroom and saw Bounds abusing the girl, according to an affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
The caller “stated the suspect had his hand under the blanket near the victim’s ‘private parts,’” the affidavit said.
The adult made Bounds leave the bedroom and called police.
The girl told the adult that Bounds inappropriately touched her and she tried to make him stop.
Bounds, who had taught at Wagner Middle School for a few weeks, is on administrative leave, Georgetown ISD said.
The district said the reported incident did not occur in Georgetown ISD and did not involve a GISD student.
The girl was taken to Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center for a sexual assault exam, where she identified Bounds as her attacker, the affidavit said.