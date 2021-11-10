The city of Temple will hold a workshop for non-profit agencies to provide information about available Community Enhancement Grants.
The workshop is scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday in the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St. The event can be attended virtually on templetx.gov/grants.
Agencies will learn about grant funds and eligibility requirements for programs or services in the city, according to a news release.
“Temple’s public service organizations play a key role in improving the quality of life for our residents. By providing a source of funding for these agencies, we are furthering the city’s overall vision of making Temple a great place to call home,” Nancy Glover, director of Housing and Community Development, said in a news release.
Grant funds must support programs that achieve specific outcomes in alignment with Temple’s consolidated plan.
Applications are available online and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information, visit templetx.gov/grants, email grants@templetx.gov or call the Housing and Community Development office at 254-298-5456.