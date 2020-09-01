BELTON — A Waco man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child — a first-degree felony.
Jesse Thomas Long, 24, was sentenced during a livestream hearing in the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Long, originally said to be from Troy, earlier admitted his guilt to the sexual assault of a girl younger than 14 years old. He threatened her if she told anyone about the assault, an indictment said.
The assaults, which started in August 2011, continued periodically until February 2013, according to the indictment. The case was investigated by the Bell County Special Crimes Unit.
Long was released from the Bell County Jail on May 30 after he posted a $50,000 bond.
Long is represented by Belton attorney Steve Lee. Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson is prosecuting the case.