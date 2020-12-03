Two Killeen motorcyclists were both indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Emanuel Cesar Ortiz and Morgan Miller, both 21, were indicted for a May 9, 2019, incident in Temple.
Temple Police Officer Ian Halliburton was on patrol in the Waco Road area when a dispatcher informed him that four motorcyclists were observed speeding through the area. The officer located the motorcyclists and activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, according to arrest affidavits.
Two motorcyclists stopped but two others drove away at a high rate of speed, including one that drove through a red light signal.
Evan Tollinger and Matthew Dippel were identified by the officer after the stop. Dippel allegedly gave fictitious names for the other two motorcyclists before he was arrested for obstruction. Tollinger was arrested for not having a valid license or insurance, according to the affidavits.
The pair was interviewed at the Bell County Jail and identified Miller and Ortiz as the motorcyclists who fled from the officer.
Both Oritz and Miller were released from the jail after posting their respective bonds, jail records show.
Ariel Rhiannon Gaddy
A Gatesville woman was indicted Wednesday for harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Ariel Rhiannon Gaddy, 19, was indicted for spitting on a jailer at the Bell County Jail as he escorted the defendant to a cell, according to the indictment issued by the grand jury. An arrest affidavit was not available Thursday from Bell County officials.
Gaddy, who also faces a misdemeanor assault with bodily injury charge, remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Her bonds are set at $105,000.
Other indictments
• Richard Applegate, 38, of Belton, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Arthur J. Frosch Jr., 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Charles E. Foster, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Angel C. Garcia, 25, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation (enhanced).
• Laurin J.M. McNiel, 19, of Jarrell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a disabled individual.
• Timothy Nyquist, 36, of Troy, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Elijah Rodriguez, 17, of Temple, attempted burglary of a habitation.
• Joshua N. Royals, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Jeremy W. Sitz, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Joshua C. Woodall, 32, of Salado, two counts of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.