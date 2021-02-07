BELTON — Four young riders won big Sunday afternoon in the horse show speed events of the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show in the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
They topped a field of 28 in cloverleaf and straightaway barrel racing, pole bending and stakes racing, in the 13 and under junior division and the 14 and over senior division.
“Raising horses raises good kids,” said Julie Oglesby, horse show superintendent. “It teaches them how to not only treat animals but humans as well. It teaches them responsibility, such as kindliness and respectfulness.”
Haven Rowe, 14, the daughter of Lindsey and Justin Rowe of Little River-Academy, and her horse, Hank, won the champion buckle in the senior division. Nicole Mucha, 14, the daughter of Debbie and Wes Mucha of Rogers, won senior reserve champion on her mare Sweetie.
Annie Pickens, 9, the daughter of George and Amanda Pickens, won the junior champion buckle. Audrey Hitt, 11, the daughter of Angie and Brian Hitt of Belton, won junior reserve champion.
This year’s performance by Haven Rowe and Nicole Mucha, who are cousins, mirrored what they did last year in the junior division. Haven took champion and Nicole won reserve champion.
Haven, who has been riding five years, plans to attend Tarleton State University and study to become a feed representative. Nicole has been riding since about the age of seven and said she wants to study agriculture at Texas A&M University.
Annie Pickens said she wanted to thank all the people who made the competition possible.
Audrey Hitt said she had fun riding in the speed events and would like to make it to the National Finals Rodeo someday. She also won the Patty Campbell Memorial Sportsmanship award, sponsored by Tina Butler and Butler’s Hatters.
“I like to see people try their hardest,” Audrey said. “And also I just love making new friends with all these new people that are here.”
Hartley Jo Clayton, 9, the daughter of Austin and Kayla Clayton of Rogers, won four ribbons riding Hattie May. She’s been riding about two years and likes the pole bending event the best, she said.
“Hatties the best at them,” she said.
In the Saturday segment of the horse show, Oglesby said, the entry by Mea Fuller of Salado FFA won grand champion mare. The entry by Darcy Massar of Academy FFA won reserve grand champion mare. There were 304 entries in the entire two-day horse show, she said.