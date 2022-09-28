BELTON — A Dallas man faces criminal charges after he was stopped for reckless driving on Interstate 14 over the weekend.
featured
Dallas man faces charges after reckless driving on I-14
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- New distillery opens near Little River-Academy
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Ott named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year
- Oscar Martinez, age 68, of Little River - Academy, died Wednesday
- Clinton Stuart Jacques, age 73, of Durango, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Man killed in motorcycle crash near Buckholts
- Texas Rangers to investigate Troy officer-involved shooting