Rain or shine, the Belton Fourth of July Parade will go on.
The popular annual event, which became a virtual event during the coronavirus crisis last year, returns to the streets of Belton this morning despite a 70 percent chance of rain by the parade’s start.
At 9 a.m., before the parade, a 30-minute patriotic program will be held on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“This is the traditional way to start the parade,” Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Telegram.
The program will include a color guard from Fort Hood, along with the singing of the National Anthem by the Belton High School Madrigal, the school’s show choir. A Scout troop will lead the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will give the invocation.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter will speak to parade goers before a keynote address by Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, acting 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood.
The parade, which attracts thousands of people to the city, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in the city’s downtown. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.
The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.
Rodeo, Nolan Creek festival
Other events include the 97th annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, through Saturday.
The Festival on Nolan Creek will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., after the parade.
The National Weather Service said rain will continue Saturday with lesser chances of precipitation by the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. The high will be about 86 with a low of about 72.
On Sunday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the Weather Service said. Then it will become partly sunny with a high near 88 and a low of 72.
Temple Historic District parade
The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in.
Organizer Felicia Phipps said the parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down Ninth Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
Phipps said everyone is encouraged to join the parade, with people able to either participate in the parade itself or watch from the sidewalk. Those interested in joining the parade will not be able to use their cars, instead they are asked to walk, ride their bikes or use wagons.
Temple festival Sunday
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
God and Country Concert
On Sunday, First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St., will host its 50th annual God & Country Concert at 3 p.m. followed by the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at 702 E. Central Ave.