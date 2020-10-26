Applications are being accepted for the Temple Police Department’s Blue Santa program, which provided books and toys to 145 families and 388 children last year.
Application forms are available in the department’s lobby at 209 E. Ave. A in downtown Temple, according to a news release. The deadline is Nov. 20.
Through the program, each child will receive four gifts and a book. Applicants must live in Temple and must provide proof of residence and age verification. The program, which started in 2012, is open to children age 14 and under.
Financial and toy donations are also accepted for the program, which can be dropped off at the department’s lobby.
“In a year where so many have been affected by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we come together as a community to support each other,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “Blue Santa wouldn’t be possible without the generous outpouring from our businesses and residents. We are grateful for this chance to help brighten the holiday season for our local children.”