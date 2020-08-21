The Ralph Wilson Youth Club on Friday announced a new program that will provide full-day service for area youths on Wednesdays during September.
The program — in response to Belton Independent School District’s fall semester plans to keep campuses closed on Wednesdays for sanitization — will help families deal with the changes associated with nontraditional schooling, executive director Brett E. Williams said in a news release.
“Ralph Wilson Youth Club continues to adjust its operations to position itself to be of service to the community,” Williams said in the release. “With the announcement by Belton ISD that their elementary and middle school students will start the school year with in-person instruction occurring for four days per week through Oct. 2, 2020, Ralph Wilson Youth Club realized that families would be in need of options for their children on Wednesdays for the month of September.”
RWYC is offering registration for membership for the days of Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 — all Wednesdays — to coincide with the timeframe Belton ISD students will not be attending in-person instruction on these days, the release said.
For a rate of $75, area students will be able to attend the youth club from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September. Students registered for this special program will be able to work remotely on any school assignments while in attendance at the youth club.
To be eligible to attend these days, children must be enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The service is being offered to area youths in addition to the traditional afterschool program offered by Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Williams said.
Online registration will be available to families Monday at www.rwyckids.org.
For information, call the club at 254-773-9001.