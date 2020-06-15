Garland Potvin, a Killeen Republican who lost his re-election bid in 2016, is once again the Bell County Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.
The Commissioners Court — in a 4-1 decision Monday, with Commissioner John Driver dissenting — appointed Potvin, 70, to replace former Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, who resigned from the appointed post May 22 because of his health.
“I’m going to do the best I can to represent all the people over here and try to alleviate the backlog and try to turn things around,” Potvin told the Telegram. “That’s my main thing. I’m going to continue to do what I’ve always done in all my cases: Base everything on the evidence and make rulings in accordance with what the law says.”
Potvin, who has more than two decades of experience as a JP, will serve until Dec. 31. He was sworn in following the Commissioners Court meeting.
“Judge Potvin is keenly aware of the fact that this is a temporary appointment. It runs only until the voters elect to fill that seat,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, referring to the upcoming Nov. 3 election between Republican Michael Keefe and Democrat Gregory Johnson. “Judge Potvin is also able to start work without any training, without any time lag — he starts work today.”
Monday’s vote fell upon party lines. Driver, the sole Democrat on the Commissioners Court, voted against Potvin’s appointment while the four other members, all Republicans, voted in favor. It only takes three Commissioners Court members — a majority vote — to approve items.
“After a long weekend of thinking and praying and considering the ramifications of this appointment, I cannot totally support it,” said Driver, whose commissioner Precinct 4 overlaps with the justice Precinct 4. “I strongly feel that by favoring this appointment that we would be turning our backs against the voters and telling them what they did in 2016 does not matter.”
Voters elected Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown in 2016. She won 52.2 percent of the vote to Potvin’s 47.8 percent. In 2019, a jury stripped Brown of her position after determining she was incompetent and may have developed a physical or mental health defect while in office. The commissioners later appointed Peters, a Killeen Democrat, to finish out the remainder of Brown’s term.
Driver recognized the fact that Potvin’s appointment would move forward.
“It doesn’t matter who is in the seat right now — or who y’all put in the seat — personally, I look at it in that sense we are slapping the citizens of Precinct 4 in the face by doing that,” he said.
Two weeks ago during a workshop discussion, Driver voiced support to consider Potvin’s appointment. The commissioner said any pushback to the appointment could be explained because Potvin would be in the seat for six months and he would be able to clear a backlog of cases.
Driver supported the idea of continuing to have Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman fill in on the West Bell County docket until voters had their say on the seat.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson — whose commissioner Precinct 2 covers about half of justice Precincts 2 and 4 — said he received calls from Democrats who he represents and live in justice Precinct 4 in support of appointing Potvin.
“To say we’re slapping the voters in the face, I think that’s a little hard — I think that’s a lot harsh, actually,” Whitson said. “We can agree to disagree on that, and I’m fine with that, too. But you and I and all of us here have worked really well together for the betterment of Bell County.”
Party affiliation, Whitson said, ultimately only matters when getting elected. In practice, he explained, most county elected officials act almost in a nonpartisan fashion.
“We are backlogged in cases because of COVID. We are going to have an increase in cases — we don’t even know how much yet — come Sept. 1 because of the civil suits (justices of the peace see) increasing from $10,000 to $20,000. That’s just going to be another hiccup that we’re going to have to try to get through,” Whitson said.
Potvin’s appointment initially drew fire from the Killeen NAACP. TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the Killeen NAACP president, characterized the appointment as not being transparent and unfair to voters.
Driver-Moultrie told the Telegram Monday she agreed with Driver’s comments.
“Our goal is to continue to ensure all elected officials of Bell County are being transparent, just and fair,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We’re not surprised by the decision and stand by our first statement. Our focus now is on the primary runoff elections, the November elections and beyond.”
Blackburn said the Commissioners Court is looking forward to the Nov. 3 election.
“He is volunteering, and for that, we thank Judge Potvin for his willingness to be here and to accept this,” the county’s top elected official said. “But I also think I can speak for the entire court when I say we are eagerly awaiting the election and the choice of the voters in Precinct 4.”