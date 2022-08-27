BELTON — About 30 children got exposed to coding, robotics and drones Saturday in a “Let’s Get Techy” event at the Bell County Museum.
Dr. Daniel Kott of Killeen led the seminar, assisted by Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, other museum staff and student volunteers.
Kott, a career U.S. Army doctor, retired at Fort Hood in 1986. He is the founder and director of a mentoring organization, Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas.
For the opening format, Kott used a little show-and-tell on the students while they were seated on the floor of the museum’s upstairs auditorium.
He let them work with the red, green and blue color wheel for a while. Then he broke them into three groups, which rotated from his table to that of two high school students.
“We want you to be ready to go to the moon or Mars,” he said.
When it comes to electricity, “you’ve got to know safety,” he said.
In the realm of electricity, a new product has come out, he said, and an assistant handed him a drone.
“If the child is not ready for the air, they’re not ready,” he said.
In his left hand he held an object.
“This is a chip,” he said.
In his right hand he took another.
“This is a robot,” he said.
The blades of a drone are sharp and fast and can cause harm, he said, so the children need to be careful, he said.
“Know your controls,” he said. “Electricity is dangerous stuff. You need to spend a little bit of time on electricity.”
Every drone for children should be at 5 volts or below, he said.
Drones can be used by firefighters and police officers, he said. They can be used for school security, he said.
In the case of a gunman entering a classroom, he said, a drone could fly around his head as a distraction.
“Now he’s shooting at the drone,” he said. “More than likely he can’t hit the drone. We’re thinking of one or four drones. Anything you can do, the drone can do better, and it doesn’t die.”
The drone has better vision than the human eye and the video can be seen on the internet, he said. Every police officer could be watching on his phone.
The use of military drones accounts for Ukraine being able to hold out against the Russians for six months, he said.
Drones can be bought for as little as $100, he said. Controlling them is like playing a video game.
“Most adults can’t do it, but any kid can,” he said.
At one of the tables, Natalie Gomez, 15, of Killeen showed the children how to operate a drone.
“I know how to work it with the remote,” she said. “I’m still learning the program.
“Whenever I have the camera connected, I can fly it around my house without having to move,” she said. “I put a little toy on it and flew it to my mom. It’s an interesting thing I’m learning now.
“We’re trying to incorporate the drones into the high school,” she said. “The elementary has them, but they don’t use them.”
To the children’s delight, she flew the drone around the room, maneuvering it to avoid another drone someone else was flying.
“I want to learn how to do the bigger drone, and make it carry bigger things,” she said. “We have to be very cautious.”
At the third table, Alex Donnell, 15, of Killeen talked to the children about light, drones and wireless power. He’s been learning about these things for a few years and is aiming toward an engineering degree. He also is interested in welding and automotive repair, he said.
He showed the children a toy drone with a battery that lasts 30 minutes. Then he showed them how to fold it up.
“You can put it in your pocket,” he said.