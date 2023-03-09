I first moved to Temple in the summer of 1977, and within a few days I had made the trip out to Lake Belton with new acquaintances.
I was being given the grand tour of the lake by boat, and when we pulled up to the dam, both the boat motor and a blaring 8-track were shut off. The mood changed from party to somber, and I knew I was about to hear something important.
The toll of 45 years erases a lot of memories — I don’t remember whose boat it was or who else was on board but I’ll never forget the warning.
“Whatever you do, don’t swim here,” the boat pilot said, his eyes open wide.
I looked around, the lake was teeming with teenagers skiing.
“Forget them, they don’t know,” he said. “Believe me, you don’t want to get in the deep water by the dam.”
You’ve probably heard this story, too, or one very similar.
The danger? Catfish as big as a Volkswagen.
“They can swallow a big dog whole.”
Wow! Welcome to Bell County. Funny thing is, I would need a few extra hands and feet to count every tale I’ve heard about the giant catfish.
This legend seems to be a Southern thing. The tale has been told at virtually every lake south of the Mason-Dixon Line. It’s like the South’s very own Loch Ness monster.
The local version likely stems from an incident that occurred 10 years before Lake Belton was even created with the damming of the Leon River in 1954.
A photo supposedly taken in 1944 circulated through Central Texas and was met with great awe. It showed a big-rig truck with a flatbed trailer covered with a monster catfish. The photo had “Leon River Catfish — Belton, Tex” and “Belton Studio” etched into the print.
The photo looks real, and in the days before Photoshop and other editing software, most photographs were the real deal. This one? I’m not so sure. There is a process where photo negatives can be cut and burned together to create a forged piece of art. That, however, would take considerable skill back in the 1940s.
So, the legend of Fishzilla was born, and it probably fueled the tale of the giant catfish “in the deep water by the dam.”