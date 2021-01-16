BELTON — This city’s big bet on building up infrastructure along Interstate 35 in South Belton may be beginning to pay off.
Belton officials are working their way through an agreement that would pave the way for Bell County’s third municipal utility district. MUDs are taxing entities that provide basic utilities, such as water and sewer, to residents through a partnership with a nearby city, and are often used as a way to take on debt to fund the development of a subdivision’s infrastructure.
The Utley family of Dallas, who own 481 acres near the Lampasas River, want to transform their land into a sprawling, riverfront subdivision with an estimated 1,775 homes. They call it River Farm Belton.
Developer Steve Utley called out Belton’s recent multi-million dollar investments to extend its wastewater lines as far south as the Lampasas River as well as the city’s partnership with the Belton Economic Development Corp. to add water lines along the east side of the interstate.
“The vision the city had to move forward with the design and the development of water and sewer in this area is quite visionary — especially given the lack of development the city has had on the south side of town,” Utley said. “It prompted our thoughts — I’m sure it prompted other landowners and their thoughts.”
City officials and the Utley family have been in talks about establishing a utility district since July 2020. If it comes to fruition, it would be Belton’s second MUD.
Municipal utility districts are established through one of two ways. The Texas Legislature can approve a bill creating one or developers can petition for one through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
City Manager Sam Listi said once the two entities settle on an agreement and the Council signs off on it, the district would head to TCEQ for approval.
The first was Three Creeks, the subdivision still under construction off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road that is expected to have 1,500 homes when it is completed. Like Three Creeks, River Farm would receive sewer and water service from the city of Belton.
The county’s second municipal utility district is Turnbo Ranch, a planned $238-million, 3,750-home neighborhood south of Killeen.
Before River Farm can become Bell County’s third MUD, developers and Belton officials must hash out an agreement that lays out the development of the property. The City Council may consider the proposal later this month.
The developer proposed an outside city municipal utility district — a move, Listi said, that provides the maximum for tax reimbursement for infrastructure. However, part of the property — 177 acres near the Lampasas River — is in city limits while the northern part of the land, 304 acres, is outside of city limits but inside Belton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
That larger tract, Listi said, is under a non-annexation development agreement. That document triggers an automatic voluntary request for annexation once the land begins to be developed. The agreement expires Nov. 22.
“The applicant is proposing to develop the northernmost part, the ETJ area, first. Part of that process is asking for the release of the non-annexation development agreement,” Listi said.
The developer also wants to deannex the remaining 177 acres. That would be dependent on the developer improving Toll Bridge Road, the city manager said.
The improvements would come in two phases. The first would see the road next to the property turned into a two-lane street with a center turn lane and 10-foot-wide trail. The second phase would improve Toll Bridge Road north of the River Farm property and make it two lanes, with the option for a center turn lane for which Belton would pay. Combined, the road improvements would cost an estimated $5 million.
“The portion inside the city, the 177 acres, would remain in the city until the applicant’s ... obligation for Toll Bridge Road is satisfied,” Listi said. “At that point in time, it would be deannexed.”
Belton has used deannexation before. In 2011, the City Council agreed to deannex the land that would become Three Creeks to allow the creation of Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 1.
Another key part of the proposed contract is that the applicant and all future owners agree to waive their rights to oppose future annexation — if the city wants to do that — when the municipal utility district bonds are paid off.
“It is a significant piece of property, obviously, for development adjacent on the east side of I-35,” Listi said.
The city envisions the land around I-35 in South Belton as commercial areas. The proposed MUD could help speed that development.
“The rooftops in River Farm would spur demand for nearby retail services and certainly that would be a positive for the city if those services are located inside the city limits,” Listi said.