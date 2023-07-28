Although a Texas foundation is signing up volunteers for patrols at Temple and Salado high schools, officials with both districts say those efforts aren’t needed because they will have armed security or police officers on campus.
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a Texas-based nonprofit formed with the mission to end school violence, announced in a news release on Friday that it began its local recruitment for community volunteers to join its school patrols.
“Patrol volunteers are being sought and will undergo foundational training prior to the start of the academic year,” Daniel Chapin, the founder of The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, said in a news release. “Teams serve as an additional level of positive student and community engagement, while also as additional deterrents to potential dangers to students. Team members communicate through two-way radios and are trained in situational awareness and basic intervention techniques.”
The foundation identified Temple High School and Salado High School as two Bell County campuses where the volunteer school patrols would operate this fall but administrators from both districts told the Telegram how that won’t be the case.
“We won’t have voluntary patrols,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, who noted how the nonprofit reached out to the district months ago, said. “We are just using school resource officers and security officers at Temple High School.”
Those security guards were hired in response to Texas legislators passing House Bill 3 — legislation that requires armed security at each campus — and will be dispersed evenly between eight campuses: Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Cater Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy Powell Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary, Western Hills Elementary and Fred W. Edwards Academy.
Temple ISD will now have full-time, armed security guards at every campus as the district already had a school resource officer at Temple High School, Wheatley Alternative Education Center, Bonham Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Jefferson Elementary and Thornton Elementary.
Salado ISD police force
No partnership between Salado ISD and The Uvalde Foundation For Kids exists, district officials said.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny noted the measures his district has taken to ensure campus safety, which includes allowing employees opting to participate in the School Marshal Program through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement — an 80-hour training that allows employees to carry a firearm on campus upon completion.
“We added our first school resource officer four years ago through the village of Salado Police Department that was shared between our elementary, middle and high school,” he said. “But this past year, before House Bill 3 was even approved, we added two more school resource officers. So we had a school resource officer at every campus before it was required.”
However, Salado ISD, he emphasized, is always looking for opportunities to enhance that level of protection.
“We felt it was in our best interest to have our own department exclusively for our school district, so we hired a chief of police in April. He then worked on all the paperwork and filed it through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to officially establish it.”
The Salado ISD Police Department was approved in late May.
“We’ll still have one officer per campus, so we’re in compliance with the law, but it’ll be our own police officers this year,” Novotny said.