As part of a national initiative, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will now admit active-duty military personnel for free.
The Temple museum is one of many across the nation participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative, to support active-duty military members and their families. The program will run this summer until Labor Day, on Sept. 5.
“The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum strives to inspire visitors to discover our rich railroad heritage and the history that shaped our community,” said Michael Mayfield, recreation division director for the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department. “We are excited to take part in the Blue Star Museums initiative and give the opportunity to our nation’s heroes to visit our facility.”
The Salado Museum & College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado, is another local museum that has partnered with the initiative.
Aside from museums across the country, the initiative is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense and Blue Star families.