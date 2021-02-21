Local officials continue to inspect what parts of municipal and school infrastructure need to be repaired after the past week’s winter storm.
Crews in Temple and Belton have been working to repair broken lines and low-water pressure issues since last week. School officials have checked into campuses to ensure they are in good shape.
A main water line broke Friday morning in Temple, causing a significant portion of the city east of Interstate 35 to be under a boil water notice for at least 24 hours. Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks described it as an unexpected break.
“Public Works crews have located the break and are actively repairing the issues,” Parks said late last week. “An update will be provided as soon as possible when more information is known.”
The boil water notice was lifted about noon Saturday.
Beside that issue, Temple’s water has been in decent supply.
“The city has excess winter capacity. The city is currently pumping at peak summer capacity,” said Kenton Moffett, Temple’s assistant public works director. “The city has skilled operators that have been able to make repairs as they are required. We have also been fortunate to avoid significant equipment failures.”
As of Wednesday night, Temple was producing 36 million gallons of water per day. Normal winter demand is about 10 million gallons a day, according to the city.
Moffett said Temple’s system was built with peak demand in mind — a situation the city is in. But, he added, it was not built with the extraordinary winter storm situation.
In Belton, the city asked residents who live near Loop 121 to conserve water when possible because of low water pressure. City crews have been working on the issue since Wednesday. That issue caused the Bell County Jail to lose water service, according to county officials.
Belton also asked residents who live near Sixth Avenue from Birdwell Street to I-35 and Palmetto Street to boil their water until midnight Thursday after a water main broke.
The Temple Independent School District decided Friday to resume classes Monday, but students will be doing their work remotely so administrators can address facility concerns, spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“The operations department is currently checking all district facilities to assess any potential damage caused by the severe weather conditions,” Temple ISD spokeswoman Christine Parks said.
Parks told the Telegram that among the damage the district has found so far includes broken sprinkler pipes at several campuses, broken water lines that have flooded a school’s basement and other leaks.
TISD planned to inspect further over the weekend, Parks said.
Belton ISD is gathering information to decide how to go about classes this week.
“Overall, our campuses are physically in good shape. Much thanks goes to the quick action of our facilities staff,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “When two schools had flooding from ruptured fire safety sprinkler pipes, they coordinated with local fire departments to turn off sprinkler systems in all other campuses.”
Smith said the district’s operations and custodial staff are inspecting, cleaning and making repairs at schools. Belton ISD also is watching its transportation services bus barn.
“The facility currently does not have power, and we are trying to determine our ability to get fuel for bus transportation,” Smith said.