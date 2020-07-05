A 104-year-old “treasure box” is tucked away somewhere on the Bell County courthouse grounds. Deep and hidden. Maybe. Old newspaper reports tell where it is, but retrieving it may be challenging.
Belton’s gray granite and marble monument of a Confederate soldier features a fully uniformed figure standing at parade rest against a tree stump, a late-Victorian symbol for lives cut short. His hands hold a carbine, and a Confederate flag drapes around him; stacked cannon balls rest on flanking pedestals. The inscription says it was given by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and dedicated to “our Confederate heroes.” The completed monument stands 19 feet high, 12 feet square in width, and weighs 3,800 pounds.
Dedicated in December 1916, the statue is now the subject of discussion because of its location on the northwest corner of the courthouse square. Some say it should stay where it has been for more than century; others insist it should be removed from public property, perhaps a cemetery; still others say destroy it.
No matter the outcome of Bell County commissioners’ discussion, the mystery remains: Who sculpted the monument, where did it come from, and is there really a treasure hidden inside?
A 1916 Temple Daily Telegram account lists the contents of a “treasure box” (a time capsule in contemporary parlance) located within its base. The Telegram published a detailed list of the contents. So, is the treasure box still there? If so, where? Are the contents really a treasure or just a hodgepodge of old stuff?
Texans waited more than three decades before they dedicated their first memorial to the Civil War. Of the state’s 68 stone and bronze tributes to Confederates, 32 were dedicated and unveiled between 1900 and 1915, including Temple’s 1910 monument located in Hillcrest Cemetery and the 1916 Belton courthouse monument.
“Though not as war-torn as many states, Texas still suffered economically and citizens concentrated on grieving for the dead and rebuilding their lives,” said Kelly McMichael, author of “Sacred Memories: The Civil War Monument Movement in Texas” (Texas State Historical Association, 2009). “The South needed time to absorb and find meaning in its loss before it was ready to honor it in such a public fashion.”
In 1896, the newly formed Bell County Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy started planning for the county’s memorial. But first, the women raised money for the six-acre Confederate Park along Nolan Creek and for permanent grave markers for former Confederates. By 1914, the Bell County members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy requested permission from the Commissioners Court to place a memorial on the courthouse square.
With permission granted, the Daughters launched an intense series of fundraisers. The Bell County chapter contracted with McNeel Marble Co. of Marietta, Ga., to create the memorial costing $2,500 (equivalent to more than $60,000 in today’s dollars), according to a 1917 report to the annual UDC state convention.
Although several stone companies manufactured monuments, McNeel employed an aggressive marketing campaign boosted with scores of traveling salesmen, especially in Texas in counties with high concentration of Confederate veterans. McNeel was among the nation’s most prolific Confederate monument makers, crafting Georgia granite and Italian marble to create 140 Confederate monuments throughout the United States, more than any other U.S. stone masons.
Each stone enterprise specialized in its own standardized design. A Louisville, Ky., company turned out middle-aged soldiers bearing mustaches and thick girths, while a Llano stone mason specialized in thin, young and beardless Confederates, according to Edward L. Ayers, author of “The Promise of the New South: Life After Reconstruction” (Oxford Press, 2007).
McNeel’s workmanship was not considered high quality; a 1916 monument magazine even called McNeel’s products “crass and inferior.” However, its catalog of cookie-cutter designs was affordable for modestly funded organizations, such as Bell County’s.
Even though Confederate monuments weren’t considered high artistry, they represented history to sponsors. “If modern critics complain that they are chalky, lifeless apparitions mounted on pedestals, these silent sentinels are nonetheless important as enduring reminders of the state’s southern heritage,” said Carol Morris Little, author of “A Comprehensive Guide to Outdoor Sculpture in Texas” (University of Texas Press, 1996). Such was the case of Belton’s monument.
No doubt the Bell County UDC members were more interested in enduring symbolism than artistry. An informal crowd on the courthouse lawn witnessed the installation in the early morning of October 1916. A derrick lowered the pedestal into the granite base. The marble figure was then placed atop.
Of special interest was placement of “the treasure box,” as the Temple Daily Telegram called the steel time capsule. According to the article, “It rests in the center of the second section of the base.” The box’s contents included:
- Fundraising records and donors relating to the courthouse monument.
- A historical sketch of the United Daughters’ chapter, compiled by Susan “Susie” Denison Elliott (1864-1944).
- Report grave markers of Confederate veterans to date placed by the UDC.
- Personal tributes to deceased UDC members.
- A copy of the song, “For Southland Loved,” the UDC’s state song, composed by Belton resident Jane Morton Ware (1832-1916).
- Records of the Bell County camp of United Confederate Veterans and its membership.
- Several items described as “Confederate records and other treasures” wrapped in a silk Confederate flag.
- Confederate bills and coins, totaling $20.
- A list of elected officials serving in Bell County at the time.
- A copy of Belton’s city ordinances.
Time will tell what happens to the Belton Confederate monument — whether it goes or stays. No matter the outcome, the UDC’s “treasure box” should be a revealing look into Dixieland “where old times there are not forgotten.”