ROCKDALE — So, what do Milam County folks do when they have a historic building that needs renovation?
They call in a covey of talented performers/songwriters to make music, memories and lots of money, of course.
Singer/songwriter Brooke Graham of Milano, a Rockdale native, has rounded up musician friends Charlie Bishop, Stacie Crocker, Billy Gage, Eric Hamilton and Charlie Weyler to participate in an engaging evening of storytelling and performances in a song swap aptly titled, “Brooke Graham & Friends Songwriters Showcase.”
The event will be July 1 in the Kay Theater, 350 N. Main St., Rockdale. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Libations and concessions will be available for sale.
The music-makers are joining forces to raise funds for the renovation of the former 1895 Rockdale City Hall, a beloved Milam County landmark that had fallen into disuse and disrepair in recent decades.
The nonprofit Vision Historic Preservation Foundation technically has owned the site, nicknamed “The 1895,” since August 2020. Renovations began immediately afterward, including restoration of its distinctive bell tower and two turret caps. City officials hope the project will spark further retail development in its downtown area that will include restaurants, shops and offices.
The goal is to restore the former City Hall to its former grandeur and vision of the original Austin architect, Arthur Osborn Watson (1864-1935). Phase one of The 1895 restoration has begun, which will restore the entire front façade of the building, estimated to be completed by December.
“I wanted to do something to not only contribute to the restoration of The 1895, but also highlight the wonderful talent we have in the area,” said Graham, who has volunteered on the board since February 2022. “We are all excited to be a part of this fundraiser as we understand the opportunities for the area’s music scene The 1895 will create as an arts and entertainment center.”
All six musicians are offering their performances at no charge to the nonprofit. All proceeds will go directly to the renovation project.
Graham just released a new single “Easy Does It.” A blossoming recording artist under the Flying C label, she performs throughout Central Texas at summer music and food festivals, particularly in Waco, Bryan, Austin and Fredericksburg. Graham’s most recent 2017 album “Look at the Moon” has been successful. Her country/rock-centric record hit No. 2 on Top Rock Radio’s Weekly Top 40 with her song “Me Time.”
“We are thankful to these musicians for sharing their talent and no expense to the foundation,” said executive director Curah Beard. “It is the generosity of individuals, businesses and grant makers that are helping to make this restoration project a reality.”
Walmart Store 280 provided Vision Historic Preservation Foundation with a community grant in support of this event. Walmart is joined by Oncor, Riot Platforms, Alpha One Chevrolet, Bland Construction and Rockdale Rotary Club as patrons supporting the event and restoration project.
The 1895 City Hall site had concerned preservationists for several years, especially after city staffers moved to another building in 2002; the police occupied the building until 2016. A grassroots effort formed in attempts to save the site. The coronavirus pandemic stymied efforts, but fundraising is now back on track. Rockdale is now experiencing a recent boom in owner-operated boutiques and stores downtown along with a population increase, Beard added.
The building’s original architect, Watson, designed the structure to last. Architexas, a firm that reviews historic buildings for renovations, described it as in good to fair condition with walls 12- to 16-inches thick and finished with hard cement stucco on the exterior and plaster on the interior.
After its completion in 1895, the Rockdale City Hall became a community gathering place for concerts, socials, school functions and political meetings. The second story included an auditorium that could seat 1,000; the stage was completed in 1901. Rockdale also housed its volunteer fire department there for 80 years, and the tower’s bell served as the town’s sole fire alarm system.
The building underwent major renovations and upgrades in 1939, 1950s and 1986. The bell tower became a casualty in 1939. The 20th century accessibility and safety requirements forced more changes until the building resembled none of its former glory.
Work on the steel framing for the bell tower began in late December.
“We estimate the complete restoration of the front façade to be finished by mid-2023,” said board chairman Collier Perry. “This is the most architecturally and engineering-intensive portion of the restoration project and will represent a major accomplishment.”
Vision Historic Preservation Foundation (Vision Rockdale) recently added four new members — Rockdale natives Chris Miles and Tamara Hebert Powell and newcomers Lee Brewer and Bebe Saavedra-Villarreal to three-year terms expiring in February 2026.
“Our board’s diversity gives a broader voice to our community and, with seven of 12 of our board members being under age 40, we are engaging citizens who will be positive change-makers for years to come,” Beard said.
Vision Rockdale’s board members serve as volunteers and each also participate in the foundation’s committees focusing on arts, outreach, historical, cultural heritage and economic development.
The board also has been proactive in fund raising and grant writing. In early 2022, Vision Rockdale received a $5,000 grant from Michael Duda Historic Architectural Endowment from the Texas Historical Foundation. These funds will go toward renovating the bell tower.
“The 1895 is a wonderful example of architectural restoration projects honoring the history and character of a community,” stated Judy Davis, presenting Texas Historical Foundation board member. “Once restored to Watson’s original design, The 1895 will be a beautiful centerpiece of Rockdale’s downtown district.”