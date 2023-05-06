Temple officials made way for new homes and businesses Thursday as they approved two rezoning requests from across the city, while disapproving a third.
The first two requests, which included plans for a new consignment store and the remodel of two historic homes, were unanimously approved on their first reading by the City Council at its regular meeting. The final request, to allow for heavy industrial uses in North Temple, was unanimously denied by the Council.
The first item approved by the Council was for the rezoning of an existing property that will go from multifamily zoning to neighborhood services.
The 0.12 acre lot is at 111 N. 11th St.
City officials said the applicant seeking the rezoning recently purchased the property and hopes to open a small furniture and household goods consignment store.
For the store’s parking, officials said the owners will provide on-site parking or enter into an agreement with nearby Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
The owner of the building has told city officials they plan to keep the current structure located on the property, only doing some minor interior renovations.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said the structure was located within the city’s gateway subdistrict, part of its neighborhood planning district project.
“This is located within the gateway subdistrict, so it provides a first impression for travelers coming into the downtown area,” Chandler said. “The plan calls for infill and redevelopment, but also the reuse of existing structures.”
Historic property
Another rezoning request approved by the Council was for a 0.126-acre lot at 1115 W. Ave. I and 901 S. 23rd St.
City officials said the lot being requested for rezoning includes two homes that are both at least 100 years old.
The smaller structure was built in 1891 and the larger structure in 1923, according to records. This would mean the oldest structure on the lot is one of the city’s earliest structures, with Temple being officially incorporated in 1882.
The property owner, Chandler said, intends to remodel the existing structures but is unable to under the city’s current development code. This is because both structures are no longer in compliance with the city’s code but have been allowed due to their age.
“Two-family (zoning) is a designation for duplexes, attached units,” Chandler said. “These are two separated units so the ability to expand, renovate or even rebuild … would not be in compliance. (The owners) are requesting to add the planned development to be able to renovate and potentially expand.”
The Council voted to accept the rezoning of the lot, which would give exceptions to the two existing structures, but requiring any new buildings built on the lot to conform to the city’s codes.
Industrial site
The third rezoning request, which was denied by the Council on Thursday, was for a tract of light industrial-zoned land, which officials wish to zone for heavy industrial use instead.
The Temple Economic Development Corp., which requested the zoning change, said that by switching the land’s intended uses it can later be sold to a company coming to the area. The 14.03-acre tract is at 2106 Trino Road in North Temple.
Heavy industrial uses include soil and mineral extraction, smelters, brick kilns and cement creation and sexually oriented businesses on top of the uses already granted to light industrial zoning.
Officials said that some heavy industrial uses, such as the expansion of a nearby chemical plant, have been prohibited in the rezoning due to concerns from some companies near the lot.
Four opponents
At the meeting, four residents spoke against the rezoning of the land for a variety of reasons.
Frank Case, a representative for Performance Foodservice Temple, which is located next to the property, attended the meeting Thursday to ask the Council to not approve the request.
Case said the company prepares a lot of food at its location and didn’t want to be situated next to a site with heavy industrial uses that could affect business.
Case said that not only did the company not want the heavy industrial uses located next to its property, but it also didn’t want the increased traffic it would cause along Lucius McCelvey Road.
“We cover a lot of area with the food that we distribute and we don’t like the idea of (the land) going heavy industrial for that reason, along with the issues of getting out of Lucius McCelvey Road,” Case said. “Right now, we receive about 500 trucks a week, most of that is all domestic, and we ship out almost 400 trucks, and that causes a lot of traffic.”
Others who came to the meeting to voice their opinion asked that instead of rezoning the property now, the city instead wait until a company interested in heavy industrial usage comes to the area.
The first two of the three items are expected to come back for their second readings during the next Council meeting at 5 p.m. May 20 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.