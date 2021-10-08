Enjoy a picnic with police officers this month.
Burgers with the Badge, a popular community lunch event sponsored by the Temple Police Department, will return this month.
The department will host its second Burgers with the Badge event on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Dr.
The free event will be from 11:30 to 2 p.m.
“This is one of the many events the department has been working on to engage with the community,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “Building relationships, trust, and good quality communication are important for building positive interactions with the community.”
The event will feature burgers grilled by Temple officers. Residents will have the opportunity to meet and get to know officers.
More than 500 residents attended the Burgers with the Badge event on June 4 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum in downtown Temple.
Cody Close, an officer who organized the June event, said community events such as Burgers with a Badge are a positive way for officers to build a connection with residents they serve.
“The police and community relationship is incredibly important because the stronger that relationship is, the more effective and more efficient we as police officers can work,” Close told the Telegram in June. “If residents know that they can approach us and that they can confide in us, then we can help them a lot more in bigger and better ways.”
The June event had eight community sponsors, including Sam’s Club, Best Quality Meats, Niagara Bottling, NAPA Auto Parts, Bush’s Chicken, Sports World, Walmart, and Temple Parks and Recreation.