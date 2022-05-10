A suspect in a recent meat theft at a local grocery store has been arrested, according to a news release from the Temple Police Department.
Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, of Harker Heights, was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff's Department early Tuesday morning.
Her bond has been set at $2,000. Police are still looking for the second suspect, 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.