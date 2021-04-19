The incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in the county remained mostly level Monday despite one new death according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the incidence rate only went up slightly to 84.6 cases per 100,000 people. The previous rate — last recorded on Thursday — was 81 cases per 100,000 people.
“We added one additional death for a new total of 422,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The new death was for a man in his 50s in Killeen.”
The county currently has 307 active cases of the virus for a total of 21,952 cases and 21,223 recoveries.