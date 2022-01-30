BELTON — The Bell County Youth Fair starts Friday and will run until Feb. 12 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The youth fair will be held in conjunction with the Bell County PRCA, currently in its 34th year of continuous operation.
All of the net proceeds from the rodeo will go to the Youth Fair Board for distribution to youths of Bell County, according to a news release. In addition, the rodeo supports for qualifying students across Bell County.
Last year, the Bell County Youth Fair awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to local area youths, the release said.
“These ‘life-changing’ awards are the result of endless hours of planning and work by many volunteers who truly care about the youth of Bell County, and strive to both teach and preserve the western culture that so dominates the landscape of the great state of Texas,” the release said.
Tickets for the Bell County PRCA Rodeo cost $12-25 each.
Advance activities include ride nights for speed and performance events. Those events will be 6-9 p.m. today, Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Expo Center.
For a schedule of youth fair events, visit https://agrilife.org/bellctyyouthfair/.
The Expo Center is at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.