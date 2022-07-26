Cortney David

Cortney David, 29, of Belton, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, a state jail felony. The children in the car were ages 9 and 2, respectively.

A Belton woman was indicted by a grand jury on a felony DWI charge after one of her children told police she was scared because of her mother’s driving.

