Temple proud billboard

A billboard is seen Friday on Interstate 35 near the Don Ringler car dealership pays tribute to former Temple High football players Quentin Johnston and Jared Riley, who are members of the TCU team that will be playing Monday night for a national championship.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

True-blue Temple Wildcats fans are favoring purple and white these days.

