Temple ISD is a step closer to realigning its single-trustee boundaries on Monday — a process that kicked off after 2020 U.S. Census data was released.
Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, Temple ISD’s legal counsel, reported that the district’s residential population increased to 57,910.
“Federal law requires us, based on that data, to make sure that each of the single-member trustee districts … are roughly equal in population,” Gunnar Seaquist, an attorney with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, said during a meeting on Monday. “We call that the ‘One-Person, One-Vote’ principle. If one district is significantly overpopulated, it can dilute the power of the vote in that district. If a district is significantly under populated, it can overvalue the vote in that district.”
The maximum deviation between an entity’s highest- and lowest-populated districts is 10%, according to federal redistricting criteria.
“When we started this process — based on 2020 U.S. Census data — District 7 was the most populous and it was significantly overpopulated,” Seaquist said. “Districts 1, 4 and 5 were light.”
The representative for Temple ISD’s legal counsel emphasized how this redistricting process placed a focus on relocating some residents in District 7’s current boundaries into Districts 1, 4 and 5.
“Your total deviation was about 71% so we had some rebalancing to do,” Seaquist said.
Under the current redistricting plan, there would be 8,255 residents in District 1, 8,376 residents in District 2, 8,614 residents in District 3, 8,107 residents in District 4, 8,092 residents in District 5, 8,201 residents in District 6 and 8,265 residents in District 7 — a deviation of 6.3% between the highest and lowest populated districts.
“This wasn’t a process of trying to make any monumental changes in the district,” Seaquist said. “What we’ve tried to do is start from the current existing map that the district has and make the changes needed to rebalance that population … while trying to model as much as we can based on where you are right now with your district.”
An overview map of the proposed boundaries is available in the school board’s Dec. 13 agenda online at bit.ly/3rSPkaX.
No one spoke during a public hearing on redistricting Monday night.
The redistricting plan — which was last revised on Nov. 17 and could still undergo amendments — is planned for final adoption at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to Temple ISD.