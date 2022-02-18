Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously called for a $164.8 million bond election Friday afternoon — an election that will send voters to the polls on May 7.
Under this newly proposed $164.8 million bond package, Temple ISD’s tax rate would increase by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For residents with a $200,000 home valuation, that would mean a $35.40 increase in annual taxes — $214.60 less than the taxes that would have been paid under the district’s $184.9 million package that failed last November.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram earlier this week. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey extended his gratitude to the district’s administration and staff for the countless hours they placed into this process.
“I would like to thank the administration for working with the board on this new bond package and especially engaging with the community to get their views to shape what package they would like to see coming forward … with the needs that we have for our students and for our community,” he said during the meeting on Friday. “Thank you for all the hard work since November to determine what we need to do as a community and to move forward.”
