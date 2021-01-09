Belton schools Superintendent Matt Smith is forming an advisory council of students who will tell him and other district leaders their thoughts on issues that affect them.
The Belton Independent School District Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council will be composed of students from the district’s three high schools — Belton High School, Lake Belton High School and New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“Our students are thoughtful and innovative,” Smith said. “They are the future leaders of our city, state and country, and I have great confidence in their problem-solving skills and ability to provide great insight now on the issues that impact them within Belton ISD.”
Students interested in joining the council can apply online at http://bit.ly/2Xd9KLo by Jan. 15, according to a news release.
Students must include a teacher reference and a response fewer than 300 words about how student voices would impact the decisions being made in Belton ISD.
Smith is aiming to have the new council’s first meeting in February. He plans to introduce students on the advisory group to the school board at its Feb. 15 meeting, according to the district.
“I want our students to have a voice in creating student experiences that challenge them to learn while also supporting their needs,” Smith said. “Belton ISD is focused on creating exceptional learning for each and every student — student voices will help us get there.”
Eventually, the superintendent wants to add more students to the council. It will include high school students only in its inaugural year, a news release said.
In its first year, the district expects the new group to focus on the still-gestating Journey of a Graduate profile — a guiding document that details the values and skills Belton ISD wants its students to have by the time they enter the real world.
Students also will voice their opinions on other topics, such as grading policies, attendance boundaries and student conduct issues.
Students selected to serve on the council will attend one virtual meeting every month starting in February.
Other districts also have superintendent’s student advisory councils. Temple ISD has one composed of 25 high school juniors and seniors who meet with Superintendent Bobby Ott twice a semester, according to TISD.