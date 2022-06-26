A fundraiser to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation will be held 4-9 p.m. today at Raising Cane’s Central Texas restaurants, including Temple.
On Monday, when customers mention the fundraiser at one of seven select restaurants, Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of food and beverage sales to the nonprofit organization, according to a company news release. The fundraiser is for both in store and drive-thru meals.
Raising Cane’s, 2304 S. 31st St. in Temple, is among seven Central Texas restaurants participating in the fundraiser. Other outlets include Raising Cane’s eateries at 355 Knight’s Way in Harker Heights, 1035 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, 2730 U.S. Highway 190 Business in Copperas Cove as well as Waco restaurants.
Last November, the company launched a partnership with the nonprofit, which grants life-changing wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. The fundraiser will benefit five Texas Make-a-Wish chapters.
“We’re grateful for devoted partners like Raising Cane’s who continue to show their commitment and help us grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses,” Cynthia Rodriguez, Make-a-Wish development coordinator, said in a statement. “We’re proud to work with their team and look forward to receiving support from all over the Lone Star State on Monday.”