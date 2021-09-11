Editor’s note: This story was written for the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Some 12 hours later — after the rumble, the smoke, the evacuation, the helicopter rides and the voicemail Lt. Col. Thomas Rheinlander left his family that morning as he powered off his office computer — two headlights pulled into the driveway of a north Virginia home and four feet went flying out the door to meet them.
At least his family knew he was all right, Rheinlander thought as he arrived home.
“I don’t know when I’ll be home, but I’ll be OK,” he assured his wife in his voicemail message before evacuating from the Pentagon.
But why the message failed to record — repeaters had been destroyed or the system was overwhelmed — he couldn’t say. Whatever the reason, his two daughters sprinted out the door to meet him.
“No, you don’t understand,” his family told him. “We didn’t know.”
Rheinlander, now the director of public affairs at Fort Hood, was one of about 18,000 people working at the Pentagon in September 2001.
That morning in his office, having already watched a second plane crash into the World Trade Center Towers on television, Rheinlander and his colleagues were gearing up to coordinate with military officials when the third plane crashed, and the building shook.
His office, where he served as public affairs officer for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard Meyers, was unharmed. But a man over the loudspeaker who ordered the evacuation left little doubt of what was happening: “This is not a drill,” the voice repeated.
As people trickled out, he could see a black cloud hovering over the west side of the Pentagon — a truck bomb, he thought at first.
“You just couldn’t really imagine the Pentagon was a viable target for an airplane,” Rheinlander remembered this week on the eve of the 10-year anniversary.
Outside the building, his pager sent instructions to meet military leaders at the Pentagon’s National Military Command Center — a fortress within a fortress, with its own ventilation system, where key leaders strategized a response. A decision was made to fly some high-ranking military officials, as well as Rheinlander, to an undisclosed location.
Circling the building by helicopter gave those on board a first look at the damage, Rheinlander remembered, and of the wreckage. The piloting skill necessary to maneuver a commercial airliner into a five-story building made it hard to believe.
“Just my opinion, it was lucky,” Rheinlander said.
But luck went both ways.
Not all the office spaces near the impact zone were occupied — many were still vacant after a Pentagon-wide remodel to reinforce the 60-year-old structure.
“That was the question of the day,” Rheinlander said. “Who’s getting remodeled and when?”
Aided by new steel, the building stood upright long enough for emergency workers to help survivors to safety. And the addition of shatter-proof windows prevented shards of glass from flying into neighboring offices.
Now 10 years after the attacks, Rheinlander remembers a heroism and determination that day, and days after, that outlasted the lingering smell of smoke down Pentagon corridors.
Repairs were finished in less than a year, thanks to construction crews who worked day and night, stopping only for naps or sandwiches in the tents that lined the Pentagon parking lot for months.
More than anything, that determination, and an underlying current of resolve, is what Rheinlander remembers every September. And, of course, his daughters running to him.
Time stopped for all those who didn’t come home. For others — including Rheinlander — it moves faster 10 years later.
“I still see it as a day that just happened.”