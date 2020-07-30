The body of Theodore Key, 21, was recovered from Lake Belton at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release by the Temple Police Department.
The release said Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman ordered an autopsy on the body.
The release offered no further details surrounding the circumstances of the recovery or drowning.
A report was received about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that a man didn’t resurface while swimming at Temple Lake Park, Santos Soto III, a spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said.
After searching without success Wednesday emergency responders resumed their search for Key at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The search involved Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department.