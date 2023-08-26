Until July, Jake and Whitney Roehl ran their life-coaching business from their Belton home. Today, they rolled through the Grand Tetons and set up shop high in the mountains.
The Roehls — along with their 17-month-old son, Maverick — are part of a growing movement of mostly younger adults who are taking advantage of flexible work arrangements, the gig economy and a minimalist lifestyle.
According to Yahoo Finance, the number of van lifers in the United States has increased 63% in the past couple of years, jumping from 1.9 million in 2020 to 3.1 million in 2022.
It’s easy to see the reasons why so many are hitting the roads for a simpler, more carefree way of living.
“I love it,” Whitney said without hesitation. “I love the outdoors and the constant adventure. We have a general idea of where we are going, but we pretty much let the Lord guide us. We have 10 outfits each, and when they are dirty we do laundry. We also have to plan showers — we stay in a hotel when it’s extremely hot, but we mostly shower at RV parks.”
While most van lifers live in custom-outfitted vans, the Roehls are exceptions to the rule.
“We have a Ford F-250, and last May I drove out to Arizona and bought a composite camper to fit in the back,” Jake said while enjoying his new view.
“The camper is very light and well insulated, and we have a bed inside, two cabinets for our clothes, a sink that uses two four-gallon tanks, and a propane stove. We made some awesome tacos just last night.
“Four days after I returned from Arizona, we loaded some clothes and hit the road for an experimental run,” he said. “We enjoyed living on the road, so we returned to Belton, put our house on AirBnb, and left again. We’re committed to trying this new lifestyle for at least a year.”
The Roehls own Steadfast Life Coaching, and they continue to work while on the road.
“Our business is online, and sessions are online or through Zoom,” he said. “We could work from anywhere, so why not from the road and from national parks?”
After leaving Belton, the couple — and Maverick — have made stops in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and now, Wyoming. They plan to continue to Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, and the states of Idaho, Utah, Colorado, California, Arizona and New Mexico.
“We didn’t set out on a mission trip, but we’ve been guided toward some mission work along the way,” he said. “It seems we keep finding people to bless and people who bless us. It’s good to speak some power into other lives.
“We met a couple who were building a hotel, and they asked us to pray over it. We did, and we wrote scriptures on studs as they were building.”
So far, the travelers have had few causes for concern while camping in the open.
“The camper is hard to miss — sometimes it catches someone’s eye and strangers approach. We’ve never felt too concerned, but we are always on guard.”
Whitney said the family meets a lot of like-minded people on the road.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s a very welcoming community. Maverick loves to meet people and give high fives, so he has kind of been an ice breaker. It’s great meeting new people on the road, but we do miss our old friends. It’s funny, nomadic people tend to post about their travels on social media, so now we follow a lot of the people we’ve met.”
In addition to missing old buddies, Jake said he misses his paddle boarding trips to Lake Belton.
“I love to go out on the lake and explore on my paddle board,” he said, laughing. “But there’s something else I miss: I really miss the day care. We have Maverick 24/7 and he can be a challenge.”