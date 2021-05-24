Well over 100 dedicated ruckers will hit the streets of Temple on Saturday for a physical event that benefits area veterans and the homeless.
Rucks on Main, a group of mostly ex-military men and women, hold 10K rucks twice a year in Temple — once over Memorial Day weekend and again around Veterans Day.
“We’re trying to raise awareness of veteran needs and feed the hungry,” said Wes Albanese, founder of the organization. “Right now, we have 110 people signed up, but that could grow. People can sign up until the event actually starts.”
Albanese said a wide range of residents are expected to participate.
“We have had military and ex-military personnel sign up, a few kids, teenagers … a mom signed up and is going to push a stroller. It’s open to everyone,” he said.
Participants will don rucks — or backpacks — filled with up to 40 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items.
“We’re asking that participants place a photo of a veteran who has touched their lives in their rucks,” Albanese said.
At 9 a.m. the march will get started at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. The group will walk to Main Street, turn right and head to Jackson Park and then the Temple Historic District before ending the 6.2 mile jaunt back at Santa Fe Plaza.
Once the march is complete, rucks will be emptied and the food will be donated to Operation Feeding Temple for local food banks.
“On Veterans Day we had 70 people take part and we collected nearly 200 pounds of food,” Albanese said. “That’s enough food to create 650 meals.
“We have a lot of veterans and homeless folks who count on our local food banks,” he said. “We want to keep them stocked up with food.”
In the U.S. Army, weighted marching — known as rucking — is a staple of military training. Recruits are expected to complete long journeys — usually 12 miles — carrying a heavy weight in a rucksack. Rucking builds stamina, strength and muscle tone and also includes a psychological “toughness” aspect.
Registration can be completed online through Friday at www.rucksonmain.org/registration or in person beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Entry is $55 per person, and proceeds will benefit veteran causes.