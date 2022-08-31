Bell County announced on Wednesday that it would lift its ban on outdoor burnings as the region continues to see needed rains in the forecast.
County Judge David Blackburn used his authority to lift the ban at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He cited the large amounts of rain seen this week, and further rainfall in the forecast, as the reasons for the ban’s repeal.
Blackburn said the rain has significantly reduced the risk of grass fires in the county, making controlled burns safer for residents.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said recording stations showed 1.45 inches of rain in Temple and 2.25 inches in Killeen on Tuesday and Wednesday. She said Lake Belton also saw 3.13 inches of rain.
Gordon said that the region usually sees more rain towards the fall, though usually not this early.
“We are not there yet, but it is not completely out of the ordinary to get this kind of precipitation,” Gordon said.
While the burn ban has been lifted, officials reminded residents that they are required to report burns through the county’s burn ban phone line at 254-933-5555.
Recent rainfalls have also helped counter falling water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Lake Belton.
Data from the Texas Water Development Board shows that Lake Belton rose from being 76.8% full on Monday to 77.3% on Wednesday. Stillhouse Hollow Lake rose from 77.4% to 78.3% in the same period.
Last week the Bell County Commissioners Court extended its ban on outdoor burning to its Sept. 6 meeting.
In addition to local rainfall amounts, officials also look at temperatures, wind speeds, humidity and the amount of dried out flammable materials when making its decision.
Milam County
Milam County Judge Steve Young said that, unlike Bell County to the west, his county only received about a tenth of an inch of rain Tuesday.
The county, Young said, has been under a burn ban since Monday due to a 63-acre grass fire on Sunday extinguished near Cameron. He said he had lifted the burn ban last week temporarily before local fire departments asked him to put it back in place.
“I took that burn ban off last Tuesday to give people a chance to burn things,” Young said. “In a rural county, farmers and ranchers need to burn brush piles and whatever.”
Young said he and the rest of the Commissioners Court will review the burn ban next Tuesday and may vote to lift it depending on the weather.
Milam County officials, Young said, tend to listen to the fire departments of its cities when determining when a burn ban is necessary.
“I am just hoping we get some more rain so we can lift it completely,” Young said.
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week showed most of Milam County with severe levels of drought, the third highest level available, with a sliver of extreme drought.
In contrast to its neighbor, Bell County was shown on the report to be covered by both extreme and exceptional levels of drought, the two highest levels possible.
Future reports by the Drought Monitor could change as recent rains are factored in.