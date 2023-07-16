Bell County Commissioners could decide on making the Fire Marshal’s Office independent once more, among other items, during their Monday meeting.
Commissioner Louie Minor, who represents western Bell County, has put an item on the Commissioners agenda that would reverse a previous decision made by the court. Currently, the Fire Marshal’s Office falls under the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Minor said that Bell County, to his knowledge, was the only county of a similarly large size in Texas to have the appointed position of fire marshal under another department that has no involvement in hiring.
“By law, the Commissioners Court appoints the fire marshal,” Minor said. “So, to me, it doesn’t make sense to have a commission-appointed position under another elected official that can’t really hire or fire him.”
In putting forward the motion, Minor said there were many reasons the two offices should be separated.
One of the key reasons Minor cited was the ongoing growth of the county and his feeling that the Fire Marshal’s Office should have more freedom to operate. He said he anticipated the office needing to add more employees in the coming years to handle all the issues that could crop up.
Minor also said he thought the roles of the two departments were too different to be combined into one office.
When the motion to combine the two offices was passed, Commissioner Bobby Whitson, a volunteer firefighter himself, opposed the measure. Minor said he hopes he and Whitson can work together to reverse this decision and get at least one other Commissioner on board.
Officials did note that Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange has expressed his opposition to removing the Fire Marshal’s Office from the Sheriff’s Department.
“To me, it has nothing to do with any of the individuals involved … it is the office and how do we want this office to function for the residents of Bell County,” Minor said.
Chris Mahlstedt is the current fire marshal. He could not be reached for comment Friday.
Statue motion
Another motion put forward by Minor for Monday’s meeting would remove the county’s Confederate statue — citing a new rule adopted by the court last month.
The motion would remove the statue under a rule passed by Commissioners in late June that prohibited any flag, other than the United States, Texas and Bell County flags, on county property. The monument, which other Commissioners have opposed moving, includes the depiction of the Confederate flag.
Commissioners voted earlier this year to prohibit any votes on moving the Confederate statue until 2025, and further cemented their opposition by changing how votes were held to limit discussion on the issue at court meetings.
Whitson previously said he was opposed to the motion continually coming back before the court despite no other Commissioner voting to support the measure.
“Because there is no new information on that, because there is no new reason to move it and because nothing has changed over the last four years, I see no reason to move it for me,” Whitson said. “I am not interested in doing this every week.”
While Minor said he doesn’t foresee Commissioners changing their mind and allowing the statue to be taken down, despite the new rule, he said he wanted to try anyway.
“I think they are going to ignore (the motion),” Minor said. “But what it does do is it shows the residents of Bell County that they won’t even follow their own rules. How can they sit here and guide the county if they don’t even want to follow their own rules.”
Both items will be on Monday’s Commissioner Court agenda, with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.