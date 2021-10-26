Early voters in Bell County continued to cast their ballots ahead of the Tuesday elections as polling sites offer extended hours until Friday.
Ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six voting sites.
Voting sites are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
More than 48% of early votes cast through Tuesday — 1,796 of the total 3,710 ballots — were recorded at the Temple Annex as residents consider two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond proposal: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities, and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Through Tuesday, other total votes are 185 ballots by mail, 639 at the Belton Annex, 274 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, 222 at the Killeen Annex, 382 at the Killeen Community Center, and 212 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
Bell County voters are also deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD, and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
Voters are also deciding on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.