Cater Elementary School in the Temple Independent School District will update its on-campus books after being named a grant recipient through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries — a $5,000 award that 300 campuses across 44 states received this year.
“I am thrilled that children … will soon have access to an updated library collection,” Laura Bush, a former first lady of the United States, said in a news release. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”
The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries — which operates as a restricted fund of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas — has awarded more than $19.5 million in grant funding since it was established in 2002.
Cater Elementary School Principal Quinessa Williams was elated to be among the recently-chosen recipients.
“I’m excited and I’m honored for our students and for our community,” Williams told the Telegram. “There were certain criteria that we had to meet to even be able to receive this grant but we demonstrated that we had a need. These books will help students travel to places and experience things that they aren’t able to do on their own.”
The financing will update the Cater Elementary School library with books copyrighted in 2018 or later, and will expand its collection from approximately 17 books per student to at least 20, according to Temple ISD.
“This grant will also allow us to buy books with different cultural and ethnic backgrounds to represent the diversity of our campus,” Williams said. “We have students from all backgrounds and we just want them to be able to see themselves in the books that we have in our library.”
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, noted how any book selected by Cater Elementary School librarian Michelle Martinez will go through the district’s usual vetting process.
“Even though we are diversifying our book collection, any of the books that are purchased still have to follow our guidelines in terms of instructional materials,” she said. “So we still have to make sure that they’re educationally appropriate, and that they provide educational values and those sorts of things.”
Adams — who emphasized how libraries and course curriculums in Temple ISD are reflective of the district’s conservative values — detailed that process for the Telegram last December.
“We have a procedure where we utilize a committee approach if a teacher nominates a book or novel to be read in class,” she said at the time. “It’s a broad range of folks within our school district … and usually consists of administrators, teachers and instructional coaches.”
That thorough vetting process works, as Adams noted the lack of book removal requests from the community.
“I haven’t had any parents express that they want us to remove a book. That’s not common for us,” she said. “I think we do a really good job of vetting books, and making sure that they’re appropriate and age-level appropriate.”
With a finite amount of funding allocated to campus libraries each year, Adams is ready to see the bookshelves at Cater Elementary School filled with new texts.
“I think this will help accelerate the plans that we have to make sure that we have an appropriate ratio of books to students for that population ... but this is just a great opportunity to increase literacy and reading with our students and we’re very grateful for the grant,” she said.